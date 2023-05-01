Tuesday, May 2
Preps:
Baseball: Rice Lake at River Falls, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Elk Mound at Regis, 5 p.m. @ Mt. Simon
Baseball: Baldwin-Woodville at Osceola, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Altoona at Saint Croix Central, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 5 p.m. @ Casper Park
Baseball: Hudson at New Richmond, 5 p.m.
Baseball: Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial, 6 p.m. @ Carson Park
Softball: Stanley-Boyd at Bloomer, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Softball: McDonell at Cadott, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Softball: Regis at Fall Creek, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Softball: Thorp at Osseo-Fairchild, 4 p.m. (doubleheader)
Softball: Saint Croix Central at Baldwin-Woodville, 5 p.m.
Softball: Rice Lake at Eau Claire North, 5 p.m.
Softball: Menomonie at Hudson, 5 p.m.
Softball: Eau Claire Memorial at River Falls, 5 p.m.
Softball: Chippewa Falls at New Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Softball: Altoona at Ellsworth, 5:30 p.m.
Girls soccer: Eau Claire North at Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Regis/McDonell at Adams-Friendship, 5 p.m.
Girls soccer: Menomonie at Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: Hudson at Rice Lake, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer: New Richmond at River Falls, 7 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Eau Claire Memorial, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Bloomer, 4 p.m.
Track and field: Invite at Gilman, 4:15 p.m.
Boys golf: Invite at Waukesha South, 12 p.m.
Boys golf: invite at Osseo-Fairchild, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis: Ellsworth at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.
Boys tennis: Baldwin-Woodville at Regis, 4:15 p.m.
College:
none scheduled
