A change to the University of Wisconsin athletic department's discipline policy for athletes last June added an eighth reason for an automatic suspension and inquiry.
The document, however, still has spots of ambiguity where it's uncertain whether the policy applies.
Badgers football player Markus Allen was arrested by Madison Police officers Saturday on allegations that he possessed a concealed firearm while intoxicated. A UW spokesperson said Sunday that the athletic department was gathering information about the situation.
UW officials did not immediately clarify whether the athletic department’s policy on student-athlete discipline was or will be triggered by the case, which doesn't fall directly in one of the eight categories.
Here's what to know about UW policy 605.
What events cause its use?
The discipline policy goes into effect when a Badgers athlete has been arrested for or charged with a crime — or is expected to be soon, based on credible information — that falls into certain categories.
They are:
• Causing serious physical injury to another person.
• Creating a serious danger to the personal safety of another person.
• Making a credible threat of serious physical injury to another person.
• Delivering or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Felony theft or felony criminal damage to property.
• Repeated violations of the criminal law that raise concerns addressed by the policy.
• Allegations of sexual harassment or sexual violence.
• Operating while intoxicated.
The final category was approved by the UW Athletic Board in June 2022 after athletic director Chris McIntosh called for a review of the policy to determine whether drunken driving offenses should be included.
The policy also takes effect when an athlete is punished with suspension or expulsion after being found responsible for misconduct by the UW-Madison Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards or a hearing committee under state statutes regarding nonacademic discipline.
Who decides whether the policy applies?
If there is a question whether the policy should be used, the athletic director (or a person designated by the athletic director) decides after consulting with the Athletic Board chair and a designee of the chancellor.
The policy specifically spells out that the player's coach does not make the suspension decision.
What happens when the policy is enforced?
The application of the student-athlete discipline policy carries some immediate repercussions. The athlete is automatically suspended from competition and practice until the issue is resolved but doesn't lose a spot on the roster or access to financial aid, weight training facilities, sports medicine facilities or academic support services.
Athletes are guaranteed what UW calls a "prompt factual inquiry," although there is no time period promised in the policy. The inquiry involves the athletic director appointing someone to investigate, and the following considerations are checked:
• Whether the athlete was arrested and what charges were involved.
• Whether the athlete was immediately arrested or detained.
• Whether charges have been filed or are likely to be filed, and what offense they involve.
• What allegations support the charges.
• Whether the athlete is being investigated for academic or nonacademic misconduct.
The athlete is able to provide information for the inquiry.
UW acknowledged in the policy that information for consideration may not be available "for a considerable amount of time." In those cases, the athletic director can — after consultation with the Athletic Board chair and the chancellor's designee — move for a decision using available information or reinstate the athlete until more facts are known. The athlete can ask for a decision if the athletic director declines to move the case in that direction.
What discipline is possible?
The athletic director makes the decision on punishment, using information gained in the inquiry and after consultation with the Athletic Board chair and the chancellor's designee.
These are the options:
• Reprimand by the athletic department.
• Denial of privileges. The policy lists functions during bowl trips or tournament appearances as examples.
• Imposition of reasonable terms and conditions on continued status as a team member.
• Restitution.
• Counseling or training.
• Other measures suggested by the player's coach.
• Community service.
• Apology.
• Continued suspension.
• Dismissal from the team.
• Reinstatement.
Cases involving sexual harassment or sexual violence are handled differently. In those situations, the athletic department doesn't conduct an investigation or make findings; it abides by findings of an investigation conducted by UW-Madison's Title IX Coordinator.
The athlete can appeal the athletic director's decision to the Athlete Discipline Appeal Committee, which is made up of the Athletic Board chair, a student affairs designee, a coach, an Athletic Board student representative and a chancellor's office representative. The committee can change the decision to any of the other options other than dismissal from the team or an increased length of suspension.