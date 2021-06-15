EAU CLAIRE — As COVID-19 vaccinations rise and travel becomes safer, business has steadily picked up at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Through the first five months of this year, 11,549 passengers arrived at and departed from the airport. That is an 8% increase compared to 2020, which saw 10,727 passengers in its first five months, but a 38% decrease compared to 2019, which had 18,720 passengers in its first five months.
Far more people used the airport this May compared to last May, about two months into the COVID-19 pandemic. This May, 3,051 passengers arrived and departed from the CVRA. Last May, that number was 533 passengers. This May’s numbers are slightly down but fairly close to the May 2019 figures, when 3,486 passengers arrived at and departed from the airport, 12.5% higher than May 2021.
The number of passengers served this May was lower than 2019 but higher than recent years like 2015 and '16, according to Charity Zich, airport director.
Every day, the CVRA offers two scheduled arrivals from and two scheduled departures to O’Hare International Airport in Chicago. In addition to flights to and from O’Hare, there are also public charters. Demand for charter flights remains low but hopefully will increase later this year, Zich said.
The numbers at the CVRA, which has a federal mask mandate in place, have not yet hit previous levels of demand, mainly because of pandemic-related restrictions on international travel from Chicago, Zich said. It is uncertain when that demand will reach what Zich called “the new normal” and resemble February 2020 levels, the last regular month of airport traffic.
However, Zich said the number of passengers using the airport has increased each month of 2021. She attributed that increase to more people traveling either on vacation or to see friends and family who they were likely separated from for a long time during the pandemic.
“There’s just so much pent-up demand for people looking to do things after being sidelined for the past year,” Zich said. “We’re happy that traffic, especially leisure travel, has started to rebound as quickly as it has.”
Through the first five months of 2021 compared to 2020, the airport is also completing slightly more arriving flights, and more of those flights are on time. This year, 96% of arrivals into the CVRA were completed, with 83% of them on time. Last year, 93% of arrivals into the CVRA were completed, with 82% of them on time.
In terms of departing flights from the CVRA, this year’s completion rate is higher as well. In the first five months of 2021, 96% of departures were completed, with 85% leaving on time. In the first five months of 2020, 92% of departures were completed, with 81% leaving on time.
Zich said this year’s numbers are a little better because more flights were canceled in 2020 due to the drastic decrease in travel early in the pandemic.
Work travel
Business travel hasn’t increased as much as leisure, with some companies remaining cautious regarding the risks and uncertainties of work-related flights.
“Companies have policies in place that they’re challenged to relinquish at this point or (are) not certain when to open up travel back up,” Zich said.
Indeed, most businesses are in a transition time regarding air travel, and future demand will largely depend on individual employers, said Scott Rogers, Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce vice president of governmental affairs.
It is too early to tell what business travel changes will permanently result from the pandemic, but Rogers said businesses will likely more closely consider the costs and benefits of travel going forward.
“It’s going to be more of a factor,” Rogers said. “People will weigh that, and it is easier than it was two or five years ago to do remote meetings, because the technologies have advanced … You might not fly across the country for a one-hour meeting anymore.”
However, Zich believes that in the long run, business travel will increase because connections are easier to form in person.
Rogers agreed. Most virtual meetings work fine, but many people have “a desire to get back to face-to-face meetings when those make sense,” Rogers said.
Local airport demand has not quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, but travel is increasing and could even out as this year continues.