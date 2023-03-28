The Badgers’ defense showed a few glimpses of what a blend of their old scheme and a new system under coordinator Mike Tressel could look like Tuesday.

If early returns are any harbinger, University of Wisconsin football fans don’t need to worry about dropping from the ranks of the elite defenses in college football. UW’s defense came out looking better than its offense after Tuesday’s practice at the McClain Center, the second of 15 sessions this spring. A significant reason for that was Tressel showing ways he intends to bring some fresh looks to the proven methods in the Badgers system.