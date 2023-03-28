The Badgers’ defense showed a few glimpses of what a blend of their old scheme and a new system under coordinator Mike Tressel could look like Tuesday.
If early returns are any harbinger, University of Wisconsin football fans don’t need to worry about dropping from the ranks of the elite defenses in college football. UW’s defense came out looking better than its offense after Tuesday’s practice at the McClain Center, the second of 15 sessions this spring. A significant reason for that was Tressel showing ways he intends to bring some fresh looks to the proven methods in the Badgers system.
Junior safety Hunter Wohler intercepted a short pass over the middle and would’ve had a pick-six during a 7-on-7 portion of practice, a play that was notable for two reasons. First, it was against the first-team offense, and second, Wohler made that play from an alignment he’d only started practicing a few weeks ago.
Here are three observations of the Badgers defense from the second day of spring practices.
1. A 2-3-6 look
Tressel and UW coach Luke Fickell ran a 3-3-5 defense with great effectiveness at Cincinnati before coming to Madison. Tressel is taking elements from what worked in that defense and applying it to UW’s roster, which has deep and talented linebacker and safety groups.
The Badgers showed a 2-3-6 defense with two linemen, three linebackers, three cornerbacks and three safeties, a spin on a dime personnel grouping that gave UW’s offense some trouble. One of the linemen aligns over top of the center, a 0-technique, and the other was on the outside shoulder of the tackle, a 5-technique. An outside linebacker stood in a two-point stance over the other offensive tackle, while the inside linebackers were aligned over the guards and about 5 yards off the line of scrimmage.
The alignment of the safeties varied, but Wohler mostly lined up at linebacker depth and shaded toward the receivers on the strong side of the formation. Safety Travian Blaylock was often a yard or two closer to the line than safety Kamo’i Latu, but they had deep coverage responsibilities for the most part.
Wohler made his highlight play from this formation after reading quarterback Tanner Mordecai’s eyes to an angle route from the backfield by Braelon Allen. This defensive grouping allowed for a variety of pressures and coverages because there are so many interchangeable parts within 5 yards of the line.
Look for this personnel package to be featured more as long as the safety group is healthy.
2. ILBs active
UW’s inside linebackers — Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner remain the top group after starting most of last season — are expected to be disruptive in Tressel’s defense. Their responsibilities vary from play to play, but they were active Tuesday attacking the quarterback with blitzes and causing confusion with new alignments.
Njongmeta or Turner walked up to the line and stood next to the 0-technique on multiple occasions. Njongmeta blitzed on one such play, and despite getting blocked by an offensive lineman, his rush created a hole for Turner to come through and get a would-be sack on Mordecai. Movement in the front is critical to Tressel’s plan for the defense.
“If you freeze the film in terms of base alignment, compared to some other people that call themselves 3-3-5, it’s a bit different,” Tressel said in January. “We are a little bit more of a 3-4 type of a base look, with some of the space to the field being occupied by different people than your tradition 3-4.”
3. Duclona showing strides
Freshman cornerback and early enrollee Jonas Duclona made a name for himself with veterans in UW’s secondary by being a competitor during winter workouts. Sixth-year senior Alexander Smith said he saw in Duclona someone trying to win, not just work hard, at everything he did.
Duclona still is learning the system while running with the second team, but he broke up a pass on what looked like an easy completion on a curl route during a team session Tuesday. Duclona made sure to reach his hands between the receiver’s to disrupt the catch point while keeping his body away from contact to avoid a penalty.
UW’s coaches are high on Duclona — a player they recruited to Cincinnati but convinced to flip to the Badgers — and he’s showing solid ball skills when he gets chances.