One thing’s for certain: Mike Tressel’s defense brings an intensity every practice, even four weeks into spring ball.
Thursday continued the trend of lively sessions for the University of Wisconsin football program, and the unit certainly brought more energy during the Badgers’ 12th spring practice inside Camp Randall Stadium.
Safety Hunter Wohler maneuvered his way into the backfield on a Braelon Allen run, then exclaimed a boisterous yell as he passed first-team quarterback Tanner Mordecai. Slot cornerback Jason Maitre continues to impress since arriving at UW, and in one instance, the former Boston College defensive back laid a pop on the ball carrier after sifting through the offensive line.
The turnovers also created a near-palpable buzz among the defensive players, whether it was Ricardo Hallman’s trio of interceptions, a pick-six by a reserve safety, or a fumble recovery scooped up by backup outside linebacker Marty Strey late in practice.
Here are three observations from Thursday’s practice, which includes one look at an on-going special teams battle.
1. Another big day for a South Florida cornerback
Hallman was a ballhawk his junior year of high school. He showed more playmaking ability on defense Thursday.
The Miami native intercepted three passes off Mordecai during the morning practice. The first came during the initial 11-on-11 series with the first-team units going against one another. Hallman snagged a throw intended for wide receiver CJ Williams and proceeded to run for a would-be touchdown.
The other two interceptions off Mordecai happened when he went through progressions and made late throws. The second pick came during a 7-on-7 skeleton period when Mordecai threw the ball to his left, and Hallman quickly cut in front of the receiver and reeled in the pass in the end zone.
The ball found the cornerback once again during the second-to-last 11-on-11 series pitting the first-team offense and defense against one another, in a late-game scenario with the clock winding down. Based on the situation, it likely would not have been a throw Mordecai normally makes during the game. He heaved the ball after rolling to his right, and Hallman came down with the interception.
Thursday’s practice continued to show the development of Hallman, a former four-star recruit by Rivals whose UW profile states he intercepted eight passes during his junior year of high school.
“I think that if you ask me, in particular one guy that's been as consistent as anybody, I'd say Ricardo,” Fickell said last week. “Each and every day, we try to strive to not be that occasionally great, but the consistently good, which then turns you into consistently really good, which in the long run makes you great.
“If I were to pick one, I'd say Ricardo every single day has been consistently good and you've seen him grow and get better.”
2. A second pick-six snagged
Hallman wasn’t the only defensive back finding the end zone Thursday morning.
Backup safety Preston Zachman intercepted a Braedyn Locke pass and took it for another would-be touchdown during an 11-on-11 series.
Zachman was paired with sophomore Austin Brown as a set of second-team safeties Thursday morning. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Zachman has worn a yellow non-contact jersey, joining fellow defensive back Travian Blaylock. The Elysburg, Pennsylvania, native previously flashed during UW’s third spring practice, picking off a Locke pass during that session.
The big day on defense took place during a day when UW brought in another nationally recruited high school standout, cornerback Miles Lockhart.
Lockhart, a four-star prospect according to 247Sports and a high three-star talent by On3 and Rivals, attends Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. He played with 2023 offensive line signee James Durand.
Lockhart announced a commitment date of July 6, and he previously tweeted notable Power Five offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Utah, Washington and UW.
3. Still a battle at placekicker
UW brought in a transfer specialist for the second straight year, but there continues to be a competition for placekicking duties.
Redshirt sophomore Nate Van Zelst and sophomore Nathanial Vakos made the most of their field goal opportunities toward the end of Thursday’s practice. Van Zelst connected from 28 and 46 yards, while Vakos split the uprights from 46 and 48 yards.
“The great indication is there’s some competition as you saw those guys step out there in some clutch situations where the whole team's watching and kind of nail it,” Fickell said. “I think the more we can put those guys in those situations, again to see how they will handle it and react and respond, does nothing but give us a better opportunity.
“We create that competition. If there's no competition, it's harder to get better. So I think more than anything right now we're seeing some competition, not just at those other spots, but in the kickers spot as well.”
The Badgers also practiced kickoff coverage, with punter Jack Van Dyke receiving first-team kickoff specialist duties. The senior from Neenah held that role during his first three years in Madison.
Gavin Lahm, a sophomore from Kaukauna who played in 10 games last season, received kickoff reps behind Van Dyke.