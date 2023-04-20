The University of Wisconsin football team has a dress rehearsal this weekend, and its looming presence was something that had coach Luke Fickell a bit concerned.
Fickell said his trepidation was allayed Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium thanks to the team’s leaders, as the Badgers completed a slightly pared-down practice in about an hour and 45 minutes ahead of their open practice, dubbed "The Launch", at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Obviously Saturday is a big day for us,” Fickell said. “Sometimes you get those days where they come out like thinking about Saturday instead of today, and I thought they did a great job leadership-wise, I see guys starting to step up and set the example for how you have to practice, how you have to respond in all different situations.”
One worry that came out of the session was that quarterback Tanner Mordecai had one of his bumpier practices since he arrived in Madison this winter.
Mordecai threw three interceptions, all to sophomore cornerback Ricardo Hallman, and all three throws were poor decisions. It’s been a rare for Mordecai to put the ball in harm’s way, but it appeared there was already some frustration built on his end after multiple passes were dropped during early team sessions.
The offense had a few players worthy of examination outside of QB1, so here are three observations of the Badgers offense from their 12th spring practice.
1. Dike makes a splash
Senior receiver Chimere Dike has been solid all spring, and has been firmly established in the starting lineup. But Thursday he made a few highlight plays that provided further evidence as to why he’s seen as one of the top receivers on UW’s roster.
He hauled in a back-shoulder throw from Mordecai along the left sideline that beat tight coverage from senior Alexander Smith, arguably the best cornerback on the roster. Dike beat Smith again for a sliding grab inside the 3-yard line during a late-game situational period to set up a touchdown the next play. Dike jumped through a swarm of bodies in the end zone to catch a Mordecai pass for a score as well.
“There’s stuff in my technique I want to clean up, but I think that it’s exciting when you go through spring ball and kind of see some of the progress you've made,” Dike said Wednesday. “Going to the summer, there’s a lot of things you want to work on.”
Receivers coach Mike Brown praised Dike’s work ethic and skill when speaking with reporters Wednesday, and Dike showed why those comments were warranted at practice. Better yet, Dike’s one of the only receivers who’s been able to avoid killer drops.
2. Mahlman still working on pad level
Tackles Riley Mahlman and Jack Nelson have been constants for a No. 1 offensive line that has seen some shuffling at other spots due to injury. The tackle position has had to adjust the most under coordinator Phil Longo’s offense, playing in more space on the edge, having a tight end next to them less often, and working from a two-point stance.
Mahlman has been solid for the most part this spring as he learns the new offense, but he made some uncharacteristic fundamental errors Thursday. He was caught being too high in his pass sets, which gives defenders leverage advantages and make it easier to beat his block. He didn’t give up a would-be sack, but BadgerExtra counted three quick pressures off the right side around Mahlman.
He has a natural challenge to getting low because he’s 6 foot 8, but when defenders are underneath him, it prevents him from using his size and strength because he’s quickly made off balance. Mahlman looked to be a bit stiff as he jogged between drills, so it’s possible he’s working through an injury.
3. No. 3 tailback spot back open
Redshirt freshman Cade Yacamelli looked like the frontrunner to be Badgers’ third running back behind Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi through eight practices. But Yacamelli missed the ninth practice with an injury and hasn’t appeared to be 100% since, which has opened the door for other backs to stake claims to that role.
Grover Bortolotti and Zach Gloudeman have been getting more second-team reps since Yacamelli’s injury, and each provides a different element to the offense when they’re in the game. Bortolotti is good at finding small running lanes to work through and runs with a ferocity one might night expect from the 5-9, 193-pounder. Gloudeman runs behind his pads and delivers the hit to defenders coming to tackle him.
Fickell said nothing is decided behind Allen and Mellusi, but there are chances available.
“There's gonna be roles for everybody,” Fickell said. “I think that the unique thing is is maybe a role is a short-yardage, maybe your role is some other situational stuff, but when these guys are out here and they have the opportunity to show, maybe prove some things, I think it gives them a lot greater opportunities as we go into the fall.”