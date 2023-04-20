The University of Wisconsin football team has a dress rehearsal this weekend, and its looming presence was something that had coach Luke Fickell a bit concerned.

Fickell said his trepidation was allayed Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium thanks to the team’s leaders, as the Badgers completed a slightly pared-down practice in about an hour and 45 minutes ahead of their open practice, dubbed "The Launch", at 1 p.m. Saturday.

