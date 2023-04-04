Apr. 4—For as fast as the players on the field were moving, a sense of calm was evident at Tuesday's University of Wisconsin football practice at the McClain Center.
The Badgers are in their second week of spring practices, and hit the one-third mark with their fifth practice of 15 allotted. The team is still moving at warp speed between drills and get getting more plays into each 11-on-11 period than in years past, but the chaotic feeling of last week's practices appeared to fade.
Players know what needs to be done, and how quickly they need to do those tasks, and it was an efficient two hours of work for the Badgers. Another sign of the players settling in? Veterans' experience is starting to show as some of the more established players on the rosters stood out.
Here are three observations of the Badgers' offense from Tuesday's practice:
1. Eschenbach looking smooth
Senior tight end Jack Eschenbach's career with the Badgers has been reminiscent a new driver learning stick shift — lurches forward at high speeds, sudden stops and very little smooth sailing. Eschenbach has had shoulder and leg injuries that stunted his chances to become the team's top tight end, but he appears to be healthy this spring.
He made a number of quick cuts while running routes during a one-on-one drill against linebackers, including one on a corner route that gave him 2 yards of separation to make a catch. He ran up the seam for about 20 yards during the first 7-on-7 period, adjusted to the ball around the defense of safety Kamo'i Latu, and secured the catch after a juggle caused by hitting the ground.
Eschenbach has competition at tight end. He splits first-team reps with redshirt sophomore Jack Pugh, and senior Clay Cundiff isn't practicing, but figures to be the top player in the group when healthy. Still, Eschenbach's size (6 foot 6) and speed could help him force his way onto the field, especially if he keeps making plays in the passing game.
2. Pauling with the 1s
Transfer receiver Will Pauling continued to be one of the bright spots for the Badgers since arriving from Cincinnati, and he's ascended into the first-team offense as a slot receiver. The move for Pauling put Skyler Bell, UW's No. 2 receiver last season, with the second team.
Pauling's quickness is what separates him from others in the UW receivers group. He's able to generate sudden bursts of speed off the line of scrimmage and stop just as quickly on hooks and hitch routes that appear to be a staple of what offensive coordinator Phil Longo wants to do.
Pauling, a redshirt sophomore, does a good job of handling the ball in traffic. He stands 5-10 and is listed at 186 pounds, so he's giving up a good deal of size to linebackers when catching the ball over the middle, making ball security particularly crucial.
Pauling was also among the first players to catch kickoffs Tuesday, the first time reporters have seen UW practicing kickoff coverage and returns this spring. If he continues to be this versatile and effective for the Badgers, a big fall could be in store.
3. Nelson comfortable, in control
UW's offensive line is adjusting not only to the pace of the Badgers' new offense, but changes to their alignment. Tackles also are learning to play from a two-point stance for the first time in their college careers. Redshirt junior Jack Nelson told reporters last month that the changes weren't a major challenge, but would take some getting used to.
One wouldn't be able to tell the two-point stance is new for Nelson when watching him in practice. He maintains good pad level while utilizing the quicker pass-blocking sets that a two-point stance allows. That gives Nelson a strong base to work with and doesn't allow defenders to get leverage on the 6-7, 305-pound Stoughton product. Nelson told reporters that maintaining his power on run blocks was his primary concern working from the two-point stance, but that doesn't seem to be having issues five practices into the spring.
The Badgers' new defense gives Nelson more reps of blocking a variety of positions — defensive ends, linebackers and even defensive backs blitzing off the edge. Nelson's handled it all well so far, and one can see him drilling his footwork off to the side when he's not in a drill or team session.