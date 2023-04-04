Apr. 4—For as fast as the players on the field were moving, a sense of calm was evident at Tuesday's University of Wisconsin football practice at the McClain Center.

The Badgers are in their second week of spring practices, and hit the one-third mark with their fifth practice of 15 allotted. The team is still moving at warp speed between drills and get getting more plays into each 11-on-11 period than in years past, but the chaotic feeling of last week's practices appeared to fade.