The need for speed is real within the University of Wisconsin football team's offense, and Vinny Anthony showed that Thursday.
Associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown continued to mold a group of productive returners and talented transfers, and Anthony utilized his high school track background during a one-on-one rep against a defender early in practice. Quarterback Braedyn Locke lofted a pass down the right sideline toward the north end zone, and Anthony streaked past a defender and reeled in the long reception.
The sophomore wide receiver from Louisville received second- and third-team snaps inside Camp Randall Stadium during the program’s ninth spring session, and he could be yet another option at a position that holds more depth. He came back to the ball and made a solid catch on a Myles Burkett throw and nearly came up with another deep catch if not for a late pass breakup by true freshman cornerback Jonas Duclona.
Here are three offensive observations from Thursday’s practice.
Slot receivers continue to stand out
UW rotated in different wide receivers on the first-team offense to join Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and Keontez Lewis during 11-on-11 periods. That group included Skyler Bell and Southern Cal transfer CJ Williams as among those who popped in before the second-team unit hit the field.
UW boasts a couple of true first-team receivers at the slot position, with Pauling and Bell continually showing they can be an active presence in the new offense. Quarterbacks Locke and Tanner Mordecai looked to Bell, a redshirt sophomore who finished second on the team in receptions (30), receiving yards (444) and touchdown receptions (five) last season, many times throughout practice Thursday.
Pauling wasn’t far behind Bell in terms of targets Thursday, and he made one of the catches of the day with a leaping touchdown when the second-team offense was working within the red zone. He extended on a Locke throw by the left side of the north end zone, and the former Cincinnati receiver was swarmed by offensive members immediately thereafter.
Redshirt sophomore Markus Allen also caught a few passes from that position while with the second- and third-team units Thursday.
Count coach Luke Fickell among those happy with what he’s seeing from those playing the slot.
"In a lot of the things we even do defensively, that's a position that we challenge a lot with some of the ways we play and not try to let them have much space in that area where some teams are different,” Fickell said. “That's sometimes the area where there's a lot more space to be created. So we've challenged, I think, that spot, and they've still been productive.
"They've found ways to get the ball in their hands, found ways to get and create space, and they've been pretty consistent as well. Obviously in the system, they'll do some things to do more than just put them out there in the slot and let somebody press them up or something to move them around. Whether it's out of the backfield, those motions, so I think by nature, it's given us some opportunities to create some of that, but I think those guys are gonna be a big part of the offense.”
Another former Bearcat first-teamer
Pauling and center Jake Renfro transferred from Cincinnati to UW and have received time with the starters this spring, although Renfro has now been out for a significant portion of practices due to injury and has been seen wearing a protective boot on his lower leg. Another former Cincinnati player claimed first-team reps Thursday in Joe Huber, who worked at left guard between left tackle Jack Nelson and current center Tanor Bortolini.
Huber’s versatility stood out before coming to Madison, previously starting at right tackle at Cincinnati and holding experience at every spot on the offensive line. He also has received second-team reps at right guard and center this spring.
The former Bearcat did not make any noticeable gaffes with the starters Thursday, and he showed the ability to get out into the open field to help block for running back Chez Mellusi on a screen pass.
The first-team offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, looked as follows Thursday: Nelson, Huber, Bortolini, Michael Furtney and Riley Mahlman.
The second-team offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, consisted of Nolan Rucci, Joe Brunner, Dylan Barrett, JP Benzschawel and Trey Wedig.
Back at it
UW’s tight end group continued to work players back in the fold to varying degrees.
Redshirt senior Hayden Rucci shed the yellow non-contact jersey and fully participated Thursday, seeing snaps during the team’s 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods. He received reps with the first two units during the Badgers’ ninth practice, particularly working with the first-team offense later in the session when the Badgers utilized a two tight end set with redshirt sophomore Jack Pugh inside the red zone.
Pugh received first- and second-team reps again Thursday, and the tight end went up and snagged a touchdown on a Mordecai throw down the right sideline during an 11-on-11 series.