The need for speed is real within the University of Wisconsin football team's offense, and Vinny Anthony showed that Thursday.

Associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown continued to mold a group of productive returners and talented transfers, and Anthony utilized his high school track background during a one-on-one rep against a defender early in practice. Quarterback Braedyn Locke lofted a pass down the right sideline toward the north end zone, and Anthony streaked past a defender and reeled in the long reception.

