The heat was on for University of Wisconsin quarterbacks inside Camp Randall Stadium this weekend, but it didn't come from Mother Nature.
One of the storylines heading into spring practices revolved around how UW defensive coordinator Mike Tressel would remold a unit that achieved sustainable success under previous coordinator Jim Leonhard. The early returns are showing players buying into a scheme that's giving its offense problems with various alignments and pressures.
UW's defense under Tressel tallied at least 10 sacks during "The Launch" on Saturday afternoon in front of approximately 10,000 fans. His inside linebacker group registered six sacks, led by redshirt junior Jordan Turner with two.
Here are three defensive observations from Saturday's practice.
The playmaker of the spring
Ricardo Hallman expected "The Launch" to be enjoyable. He made sure of that.
"I can't wait to be out there and compete and finally get in front of some fans," Hallman said Friday. "We haven't been in front of some fans in Camp Randall in a little minute, so it's gonna be super fun. Put on a show for the fans and just go out there competing with my brothers and having a lot of fun. I think it's gonna be physical, it's gonna be super fun, though."
Hallman, who has been the defense's turnover machine this spring, boasts a half-dozen interceptions in the past two practices. He picked off three more Tanner Mordecai passes Saturday.
Two came where Hallman found himself in the right vicinity at the right time. A Mordecai throw flew high over his apparent target, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Skyler Bell. Hallman ran toward the middle of the field and secured the defense's second interception of the day.
The other gift of a pick came on a throw put on the money by Mordecai and intended for wide receiver C.J. Williams, but the Southern Cal transfer could not corral the reception and it wound up in Hallman's hands.
His second pick was the most impressive of the three. Mordecai threw the ball deep toward the right sideline for first-team wide receiver Chimere Dike. Hallman positioned himself well and looked back at the right time to reel in the one-handed interception.
The cornerback room is light on game experience outside the typical first-team trio consisting of Hallman, Alexander Smith and Boston College transfer Jason Maitre. Hallman's emergence during the first 13 practices is a welcomed sign for the group overall.
More takeaways by the defense
UW quarterbacks ended the day with five total interceptions, four thrown by Mordecai. The Badgers' first-team defense came up with three picks during the starters' first three drives.
Safety Kamo'i Latu kicked off the turnover frenzy on the third play of the day, catching a pass intended for Will Pauling in the seam.
"Well, he's a special, special personality, and he brings character to the room, to the team," co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Colin Hitschler said earlier this month. "He's just a really good kid deep down. Great heart, loves this place for a transfer. I think maybe it's being other places and then coming here, but he's all in on the 'W' and what it means.
"You just love working with kids like that because he goes one million miles (an hour) in everything he does. Sometimes you want him to think a little bit more. He's just playing really fast, but he's gonna be really good."
True freshman cornerback Jonas Duclona hauled in the last interception of the day off a throw from backup quarterback Nick Evers, who had stepped in to work with the second-team offense on one series.
Evers threw a pass to the sideline intended for redshirt freshman wide receiver Tommy McIntosh, but Duclona reacted well and came down with the ball.
The defensive back from Naples, Florida, who enrolled early in January, has worked up to second-team reps during spring practices. The ebbs and flows of a first-year player who should still be attending high school continued Saturday, though his flashes still standout out significantly when given opportunities.
Wide receiver Quincy Burroughs initially hauled in a would-be touchdown from quarterback Braedyn Locke, but Duclona broke up the reception at the last second. On the flip side, the cornerback was flagged for a pass interference during the open practice.
A multi-faceted safety shines
Hunter Wohler has been used UW's "dollar" position of its defense — a role that mixes the junior's previous safety position with that of an off-ball linebacker — during the spring with great success.
Saturday continued to show the versatility of which Tressel and Hitschler utilize the junior from Muskego, a preview of what opposing offenses will have to scout and game-plan for in the fall. He worked with the first-team defense alongside Latu on Saturday, and his presence was felt with his reads and closing speed. That included a couple of stops against his former roommate, junior running back Braelon Allen.
"He's an extremely instinctual football player," Hitschler said April 14. "He has a great feel for multiple positions. He's a kid that you can line up at a variety of different positions and he'll be successful, no matter what he does."