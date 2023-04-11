Tanner Mordecai and the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense didn’t take a significant step forward Tuesday.

The Badgers’ eighth spring practice saw some sloppiness that the first-team offense mostly had avoided halfway through these sessions, so there’s reason to believe the simple errors committed at Camp Randall Stadium won’t be a trend. Dropped passes, confusion on routes and motion, and some inaccuracy from Mordecai and the other quarterbacks had the defense in control of the first half of practice. But the offense bounced back in the latter half, particularly in the team sessions that ran the second hour of practice.