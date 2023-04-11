Tanner Mordecai and the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense didn’t take a significant step forward Tuesday.
The Badgers’ eighth spring practice saw some sloppiness that the first-team offense mostly had avoided halfway through these sessions, so there’s reason to believe the simple errors committed at Camp Randall Stadium won’t be a trend. Dropped passes, confusion on routes and motion, and some inaccuracy from Mordecai and the other quarterbacks had the defense in control of the first half of practice. But the offense bounced back in the latter half, particularly in the team sessions that ran the second hour of practice.
Perhaps the long holiday weekend contributed to the offense’s rustiness or maybe the defense is accustomed to the offense’s new pace and making it tougher to make plays. But UW coach Luke Fickell told reporters last week that he anticipated the stretch from practice six to practice nine being the toughest of the spring as the grind of practices set in and coaches continue to push players to learn more and better execute the system.
Here are three observations of the offense from practice Tuesday.
1. Snaps significantly better
Junior Tanor Bortolini had a tough practice Thursday snapping the ball, but he’s taken strides to address those issues the past two sessions. He had his best day of snapping since taking over as the team’s top center following Jake Renfro’s injury. BadgerExtra counted just three Bortolini snaps that weren’t placed well — one was on the ground during a team session and two others were at Mordecai’s ankles, but the senior QB was able to handle them and get off the play.
Bortolini wasn’t wearing a glove on his right, snapping hand, nor did he have any tape on his right wrist. He wears both when he’s suited up to play guard, his natural position. Bortolini’s snaps also had more zip to them, and it appeared he was extending his follow-through a touch longer.
Renfro is expected to be the Badgers’ starting center when healthy, but having a viable No. 2 like Bortolini is important to ensuring one injury doesn’t derail the whole line. Bortolini can slide inside to center with less impact on the line than having an inexperienced player like Dylan Barrett in that role.
2. Burroughs breaks through
There’s a case to be made that the depth of talent present in the Badgers’ receiver room this spring is at its highest level in program history. UW’s had breakout practice sessions from the likes of Chimere Dike, Will Pauling and C.J. Williams through two-plus weeks, and it was transfer redshirt freshman Quincy Burroughs’ turn Tuesday.
Burroughs lit up a skelly period with multiple catches, including a deep ball down the left sideline that showed off his top-end speed as well as his ability to track the ball in the air. His length — he stands 6 foot 3 and is the second tallest UW receiver — was on display on a pair of catches over the middle that required him to extend his arms and make the play away from his body. On the second of those two grabs, a crossing route from the left side of the field to the right, he sprinted by a safety to get to the edge and turned it into a big play.
Wide receivers coach/associate head coach Mike Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo look to have a good number of players to rotate in at receiver. Burroughs’ size makes him more likely to stick on the outside instead of in the slot, but Tuesday was a positive step for a player who hadn’t made much noise to begin the spring.
3. More misdirection in run game
Longo’s rushing attack uses many of the same concepts that UW has run under previous coach Paul Chryst, such as inside and outside zone, and power. But Longo’s system features more misdirection through motions and pulls than Chryst’s scheme, and Tuesday was a good example of how that can help create big plays.
Three runs in particular, two by Braelon Allen and one by Chez Mellusi, popped for good gains during team sessions. UW practiced in helmets and shoulder pads, and there was no tackling, so it’s difficult to gauge how many yards a running play would gain, but these were three of the longest runs before contact of the day. All three rushes featured a presnap motion. One of Allen’s saw tight end Riley Nowakowski motion from right to left and act as a lead blocker on a power run, while the other featured orbit motion before an inside-zone handoff. Mellusi knifed through the line with a good cut on what appeared to be an outside zone play to the right after a receiver motioned presnap from right to left.
UW’s offensive line moving bodies and securing blocks is still the first objective of the run scheme, and it did a good job of doing so Tuesday. But that group gets a bit of help when defenders have more to read and think about, and that’s what Longo’s scheme does well.