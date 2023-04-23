The stands on the east side of Camp Randall Stadium steadily filled as the clock struck 1 p.m. and the Luke Fickell era of Badgers football took center stage.
But the University of Wisconsin's new, up-tempo offense hit multiple snags early and like Elon Musk's Starship on Friday, "The Launch" didn't go as planned.
Senior safety Kamo'i Latu jumped a pass up the seam from senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai on the third play of the day, and when the top offense got back on the field two series later, Mordecai was picked on an overthrow by Ricardo Hallman four plays into the drive. Mordecai threw another pick on a deep throw down the right sideline, with Hallman tracking the ball and shielding off intended target Chimere Dike.
It was a continuation of a stretch of too many interceptions for the Badgers' expected starter, and a show of how opportunistic UW's secondary could be this season.
"It'd be easy to look at Tanner and say, 'OK, the ball was picked off (four) times, or whatever it was," Fickell said in a radio interview following practice. "But he didn't bat an eye, he didn't get down, he kept coming back, kept firing. I think guys rallied behind him."
UW's offense as a whole was sloppy, with a pair of holding penalties and an illegal man downfield flag stunting drives as well.
Rain turned into sleet then snow in the first half-hour of the open practice and added another layer of challenges for the Badgers' new Air Raid system and the approximately 10,000 fans to enter the gates, per UW. But the sun eventually punched through the clouds and made for better conditions the second half of the session.
Here are three observations of the Badgers' offense from their open practice, which the defense won.
1. OL communication poor
Mordecai has to take accountability for his errors and correct them, but he and the other quarterbacks needed a bit more help from the offensive line.
Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel was challenging the front with a variety of pressures and overloaded edges, and the offensive line didn't consistently pick them up. One issue that presented itself often was guard and tackles not passing off rushers when the defense used stunts on the edge. UW's defense got free rushers into the backfield against the No. 1 and 2 offensive lines with those techniques, particularly on the right side against tackle Riley Mahlman and guard Michael Furtney. The left side had its issues too, allowing a run-through sack by Jordan Turner in the second half.
Tressel is known for complexity in his pass rush, so confusion for a line going live against it for the first time can be excused somewhat, but the UW offensive line wasn't playing to its capabilities.
2. Braelon Allen looks great
Tailback Braelon Allen wasn't 100% for much of the home stretch of last season. He fought through ankle and shoulder issues before missing the final regular-season game against Minnesota. Allen's been splitting first-team reps with senior Chez Mellusi throughout the spring and he looked fresh taking handoffs in the new offense.
The additional space created by the alignment of the offense gives Allen more defined rushing lanes, and less defenders occupying the box. Both of which have helped him look more decisive and sure of his decision-making. He was the catalyst of the first-team offense's lone scoring drive of the first half Saturday, popping a counter run for about 20 yards and an inside zone for about 15 on consecutive plays. He finished the drive with a 3-yard score.
Allen still needs to work on watching passes all the way into his hands — he has a tendency to start looking up field a hair too soon, which leads to drops. But after the struggles through the air Saturday, it's clear Allen's rushing will be a centerpiece of this offense.
3. McIntosh makes a splash
Cracking the two-deep in the Badgers receiver room has arguably never been harder after the coaches brought in an influx of transfers to deepen that spot. But redshirt freshman Tommy McIntosh's performance in the scrimmage may have opened some eyes to his potential in this offense.
The 6 foot 5 McIntosh had a handful of highlight plays, with none bigger than the over-the-shoulder catch of about 35 yards to kick-start a drive for the second-team offense. He got behind the cornerback and used impressive concentration to track the ball in the air to complete the play. McIntosh caught a quick hitch the next play, broke two tackles and gained about 15 yards to get the unit into the red zone. McIntosh made a leaping catch on the left sideline that showed his impressive catch radius and body control to get a foot in bounds.
McIntosh is the largest receiver on the roster, but he doesn't sacrifice much speed for that size. Badgers offensive coordinator Phil Longo likes to have a mix of body types in his receiver group so he can challenge defenses in a variety of ways. If McIntosh continues to develop, he could find an opportunity to display his skills.