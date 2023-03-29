LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team looked as if it was going to play for a championship before it scored zero points in the final 9 minutes, 7 seconds of Tuesday's National Invitation Tournament semifinal.
Instead, North Texas won 56-54 at Orleans Arena after it scored the game's final 10 points over the last 6:12 to secure its bid in Thursday's NIT championship.
"I thought it was a tale of two halves," UW coach Greg Gard said. "I thought we were really good offensively the first half. Second half, I thought they got up into us a little bit with some pressure."
UW freshman Connor Essegian hit a 3-pointer with 9:07 left as the final points of the Badgers season. It gave them a 54-46 lead before a patented scoring drought in which UW missed its final 10 shots, two free throws and had four turnovers.
After senior Tyler Wahl missed a pair of free throws, the Badgers (20-15) got the ball back from a North Texas turnover. But a blocked layup led to a loose ball which UW was pushing to the basket when coach Greg Gard called timeout.
Gard said that UW had multiple options off the play: Essegian off a screen, guard Chucky Hepburn screened for Wahl and center Steven Crowl was down low. But the Badgers couldn't get a shot off before time expired.
"I think they took away Connor coming to the baseline, that area, and we were able to get to Chucky; and Chucky saw guys run at him, and then was able to get to Steve," Gard said. "Probably one pass too many. Needed to get the ball up on the rim."
North Texas (30-7) tied the game at 54 points with 2:45 left. Then Essegian got an open look from 3 on the other end after what looked like a bounce-back game, but he airballed the shot.
Rubin Jones cleared the rebound and Moulaye Sissoko got a post touch, looked for a backdoor cut and then hit a hook shot from the right block for the Mean Green's first lead and what was the game-winning shot.
Hepburn led the Badgers in scoring with 15 points, despite not scoring over the final 28:16.
UW came out of the opening tip about as hot as it’s been all season. The Badgers’ 41 first-half points were the most surrendered by North Texas in a first half this year. The Badgers led by as many as 14 points, 38-24 with 5:30 left in the first half.
UW started the game working inside to Crowl, as it often does, but Crowl swung it to Hepburn in the right corner. Hepburn nailed the 3-pointer, starting a scorching first half for him and an efficient first half for the Badgers.
UW shot 48.4% from the field, 41.2% from 3 and 80.0% from the line over the first 20 minutes. Wahl collected a few easy baskets under the rim, Essegian made two of his first three shots (including a 3-pointer) and Hepburn hit all of his first five 3s to go into the first half leading all scorers.
Before checking out of the game with two fouls, Badgers guard Max Klesmit missed badly off the front rim for 3, but the ball fell straight in the hands of Wahl. Wahl thought about passing it out, but had an easy layup and laid it in.
It seemed things were bouncing in the way of the Badgers — as Mean Green guard Tylor Perry 3 got called off because of an offensive foul for extending his leg and UW forced a shot-clock violation twice — but in the second half North Texas heated up and the Badgers lost control.
North Texas turned the ball over eight times in the second half, but UW had nine of its own despite averaging 8.6 per game. Jones, who scored 12 points in the second half, hit two straight 3s to cut the Badgers’ lead to five with 14:44 left.
UW built the lead as high as nine, and led 54-46 with 9:07 left. But the Mean Green responded with a game-closing run.
"We get some good things going, and then something happens and it's a step backwards," Wahl said. "Take a few steps forwards, take a few steps backwards. So, yeah, that's just kind of how it went."
Here are three things that stood out in the loss.
Hepburn goes silent after hot start
Hepburn didn’t hesitate for even a moment. After UW center Steven Crowl secured the offensive rebound and passed the ball out to Hepburn, he went straight up with the 3-pointer around 30 feet from the rim and connected on his fourth 3 of the game. And as it fell, UW got a whistle and a foul off the ball.
The Badgers inbounded the ball and went right back to Hepburn, who curled off a screen and took a catch-and-shoot 3 in stride and drained that, too.
It was Hepburn’s fifth 3-pointer of the game and undoubtedly the Badgers’ most explosive moment of the first half. Against a Mean Green group containing an explosive perimeter scorer in Perry (16 points), Hepburn’s burst was a way to counter — and surpass — the production North Texas got from its lead guard.
But the second half, things were different. North Texas claims it didn't make any switches, but Mean Green guard Kai Hintsberry just guarded tighter. It lost Hepburn for his 15 first-half points, Hepburn said, but then he missed his final seven shots.
"In the second half," Hepburn said, "I don't think they lost me."
Early foul trouble breaks rhythm
North Texas dared UW guard Kamari McGee to shoot, leaving several feet between him and the nearest defender on a few perimeter looks in the first half. McGee took three open 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes and missed them all.
Though the Badgers usually find minutes for McGee anyway, he got an extended run after Essegian and Klesmit picked up two fouls with considerable time left in the first half (Essegian checked out for the last time in the first half at the 10:45 mark and Klesmit at 5:13). That not only led to more minutes for McGee, but the Badgers sent guard Isaac Lindsey onto the court for his longest stint in a game since he had six minutes against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament’s first round March 8.
Lindsey helped the Badgers with a step-back 3, but McGee and Lindsey were a combined 1 of 7 from the field when they played in the first half. Klesmit (two points) never got back into a rhythm in the game and the fouls took Essegian out of the game when he was at his best. McGee got some run in the second half, too, and continued to struggle. He was 0 of 5 for the game as a lot of the first-year Badgers struggled.
"Most of our guys are first-year players playing here at Wisconsin, so it's just a learning experience," Hepburn said. "Hopefully next year we come in with more experience and more grit."
Ice cold on the perimeter
Essegian turned to the crowd in relief in the second half. His second made 3 of the game, seemingly, came at a moment that might be big enough for the Badgers to hold off a late run by North Texas. UW controlled most of the game, it just would need to make shots.
But the Badgers didn’t.
UW shot 6 of 25 (24.0%) in the second half, failing to connect on seven of its eight 3-pointers. The Badgers missed so often that North Texas didn’t need much to gradually take points off their lead. And as the shots got bigger, UW’s misses seemingly got worse.
"We moved the ball pretty well for the most part," Gard said. "We had the ball into good position whether it was dribble penetration, post-play. We had some good looks from the perimeter, too."
After North Texas tied the game, Essegian got another look at 3 and air-balled far left. He turned to the crowd again, but this time in distress. The Badgers’ lead, and season, was slipping away.