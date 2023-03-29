NIT Wisconsin North Texas Basketball

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives arouns North Texas' Aaron Scott (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the NIT, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team looked as if it was going to play for a championship before it scored zero points in the final 9 minutes, 7 seconds of Tuesday's National Invitation Tournament semifinal.

Instead, North Texas won 56-54 at Orleans Arena after it scored the game's final 10 points over the last 6:12 to secure its bid in Thursday's NIT championship.

