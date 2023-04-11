Luke Fickell and Phil Longo had a checklist as they went searching for quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

The new brain trust behind the University of Wisconsin football team's offense sought a variety of skills — some observable when watching game tape and others not. Fickell, the Badgers coach, trusted offensive coordinator Longo to identify the tangible. Arm strength, footwork, accuracy and the like. Fickell was primarily concerned their new quarterback, or quarterbacks as it turned out, were leaders and winners.

