Luke Fickell and Phil Longo had a checklist as they went searching for quarterbacks in the transfer portal.
The new brain trust behind the University of Wisconsin football team's offense sought a variety of skills — some observable when watching game tape and others not. Fickell, the Badgers coach, trusted offensive coordinator Longo to identify the tangible. Arm strength, footwork, accuracy and the like. Fickell was primarily concerned their new quarterback, or quarterbacks as it turned out, were leaders and winners.
Early returns during spring practice suggest that all three transfer quarterbacks Fickell and Longo landed — senior Tanner Mordecai, and redshirt freshmen Nick Evers and Braedyn Locke — have those qualities.
Mordecai built upon his strong finish to the first full week of practices with three sessions last week that displayed another one of the intangibles Fickell was trying to find: poise.
BadgerExtra will be providing extra analysis of the UW quarterbacks each week during spring practices to accompany the daily practice observations that break down trends and individuals on both sides of the ball. Quarterbacks are scheduled to speak with reporters on April 12.
Whether it was handling off-target snaps and salvaging plays, moving in and out of the pocket, or making throws that elicited big cheers from the players watching from the sideline, Mordecai had his best week in a UW uniform.
He made a throw during each practice that generated a big play, but also signaled important pieces of information about how he's acclimating to the Badgers' system and a new crop of receivers. The first came Tuesday at the McClain Center, when Mordecai's throw up the right sideline hit senior receiver Chimere Dike in stride for a would-be touchdown. Dike used an outside release to get around the cornerback, who appeared to have flat responsibilities in a Cover-2 look, and ran his route along the numbers.
Mordecai appeared to be looking for Dike from the start of the play, but he wisely didn't turn his head and shoulders until making his throw. That caused just enough of a delay that safety Hunter Wohler hesitated a split-second before sprinting toward Dike. Mordecai's pass was thrown with enough touch and lead Dike enough that Wohler's attempt at an interception went for naught and the throw that traveled about 25 yards in the air became a touchdown.
The former Southern Methodist QB showed similar touch throwing into a tight window on Wednesday when he fit a throw over the middle perfectly between the linebackers and safeties. Slot receiver Will Pauling ran a post pattern, and Mordecai's pass had enough arc to it to fly above a leaping T.J. Bollers and with enough zip to hit Pauling between the numbers and in front of safety Travian Blaylock. Blaylock also tried to make a play on the ball, but Pauling's catch and immediate move upfield likely would've resulted in a touchdown, but was a gain of at least 20 yards.
He's been the best of the Badgers quarterbacks at using hard counts to draw offside penalties and generate free plays, and he used that skill to float a pass to Dike on Saturday for a touchdown of about 40 yards.
Eye discipline, precision and the knowledge of what kind of throw needs to be utilized and when separate Mordecai from UW's young talent at quarterback. But his growing rhythm with the top line of receivers and passing with anticipation suggests that Mordecai's just getting started making impressive plays from the pocket.
Locke leveling up
Fickell wasn't advocating anyone on his roster breaking NCAA rules when he spoke on the realities of being a Division I quarterback. But he made clear that doing only what's expected won't get a QB very far.
"There's a 20-hour rule (for team activities) as you get into spring ball, there's an eight-hour rule in the offseason," Fickell said. "At the quarterback position, that's a unique spot. If you are using eight hours or you're using 20 hours, you're probably going to be way behind."
Locke, by all accounts, is staying ahead by constantly studying Longo's playbook. He has wowed coaches with his work ethic and he's been moving the ball around the field when leading the No. 2 offense. The Badgers' depth at receiver certainly makes Locke's job easier, as will-be contributor receivers such as Skyler Bell, C.J. Williams and Markus Allen got the lion's share of snaps with the second-team offense last week. But Locke is keeping the second unit on time with in-rhythm throws and quick checkdowns if his early reads are covered.
The Badgers haven't had real competition at the quarterback position in years. Even the anticipated Jack Coan-Graham Mertz duel in 2020 never materialized because of the COVID-altered offseason and Coan's foot injury in training camp. Locke is still a step behind Mordecai and won't be able to make up the knowledge gap Mordecai's experience creates, but the dropoff from No. 1 to No. 2 doesn't appear as dramatic as it's been in recent seasons.
Howe holding his own
Redshirt freshman Marshall Howe, a walk-on from Pacific Palisades, California, got the most third-team reps last week at QB, and made a few nice plays against the reserve defense.
Howe maintaining proper throwing mechanics and staying on top of the ball, particularly when throwing the hooks and curls over the middle of the field that are staples of Longo's offense so far.
"I don't know if there's a huge talent disparity between the next four," Longo told UWBadgers.com last week in reference to his quarterbacks behind Mordecai. That's a win for Howe, who ran the Badgers' scout team offense last season.
It wasn't immediately clear this winter if Howe would choose to or be invited to stay in the program after the significant overhaul of the QB room, but he's doing the right things to get Longo's attention and get his number called.