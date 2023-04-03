Path to the Pros Basketball

FILE - Basketballs sit in a rack during practice for the WNBA All-Star basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, July 9, 2022. Even the handful of players selected in the upcoming WNBA draft will find it difficult to continue their pro careers. There are only potentially 144 WNBA roster spots available and most of those are filled with returning players. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

 Nam Y. Huh

DALLAS (AP) — March Madness may have been the last time for fans to see many of the talented college women players compete.

Players' options for professional basketball careers are limited, whether in the U.S. or overseas — the jobs just aren't there.