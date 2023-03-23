Alabama Pro Day Football

Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young works in position drills at Alabama's NFL pro day, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

 Vasha Hunt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Nick Saban says his quarterback , Bryce Young, is the best prospect in the upcoming NFL draft.

Now, the star Alabama passer and 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is trying to convince NFL teams — the Carolina Panthers, in particular — that the Crimson Tide coach is right, from the combine to Thursday's pro day at his old practice facility.

