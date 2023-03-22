UW-Eau Claire announced Wednesday that Brady Grayvold will be the new defensive coordinator for the Blugold football team.
This is the first hire since Rob Erickson was hired as the head coach in February.
Grayvold fills the position that Austin Dickinson left vacant in December, after stepping down from the Blugolds to become the head coach of the Buena Vista University program.
Grayvold has spent the past three years at St. Thomas University as the defensive line coach. He aided the 2022 Tommies in achieving a Pioneer League Championship. The Tommies led the league in more than ten statistical categories.
The Tommies were also ranked top-5 of all FCS teams in fewest points allowed and rushing yards.
Prior to his stint at St. Thomas, Grayvold was the head coach at Fort Atkinson High School and assistant coach at Sun Prairie High School.
Grayvold is a Norway, Mich. native, growing up mere miles from the Wisconsin border.
In joining a WIAC school, Grayvold is coming back to his roots. In college, he played football for UW-Whitewater, earning the title of national champion twice in his time as a Warhawk. He still holds multiple UW-Whitewater records.
“When you say Wisconsin, you’ve said it all,” Grayvold said in a tweet Wednesday after the university announced his hire.
This hire comes after the university announced last week that athletic director Dan Schumacher will be retiring at the end of the spring semester. The university will conduct a nationwide search for the athletic director in the coming weeks.