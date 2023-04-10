WNBA Draft Basketball

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, right, poses for a photo with commissioner Cathy Engelbert after the Indiana Fever selected her first overall at the WNBA basketball draft Monday, April 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (AP) — The Indiana Fever made the most of the first No. 1 draft pick in franchise history, selecting Aliyah Boston.

The South Carolina star had a stellar college career, leading the Gamecocks to a national championship her junior year and losing only nine games total. She was a three-time Associated Press All-American and also the Player of the Year as a junior.