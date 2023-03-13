The University of Wisconsin men's basketball earned a No. 2 seed in the National Invitational Tournament, drawing a first-round matchup with Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion Bradley at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center.
The Badgers were awarded a No. 3 seed in the bottom left bracket during the selection show, but the NIT released an updated bracket that swapped all No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the bracket.
That switch bumped UW up a spot and Liberty down a spot, meaning UW also would host its second-round game at the Kohl Center should if it wins Tuesday's game. UW potentially could host three games if it reaches the quarterfinal and the bottom left bracket's top seed, Oregon, is eliminated in its first- or second-round game.
Here's an analysis of all of the teams in the bottom left.
The top four seeds
No. 1 Oregon (19-14)
No. 2 UW (17-14)
No. 3 Liberty (26-8)
No. 4 Florida (16-16)
By drawing the No. 2-seed, UW avoids the Pac-12 and SEC representatives in its portion of the bracket until at least the quarterfinal round, but the seeded team it might match up against in the second round is tied for the most wins by any team in the NIT.
Third-seeded Liberty finished second in the ASUN conference this season after going 15-3 and fell in the ASUN conference tournament championship game, 67-66, to Kennesaw State. Redshirt senior point guard Darius McGhee was the top scorer in the conference, averaging 22.7 points per game.
If UW can advance past the Flames and the top four seeds all advance to the second round, then it would have to deal with the winner of the Oregon-Florida matchup. The No. 1 Ducks were on the NCAA Tournament bubble and are a frequent NCAA Tournament participant.
The Badgers have a bit of recent familiarity with Oregon in the postseason, playing the Ducks in three NCAA Tournament games over the last 10 years. The first, an 85-77 win for UW, came March 22, 2014 followed by a rematch exactly a year later, which UW won 72-65 during the Badgers' run to the national championship game. The Ducks got the better of the Badgers in the third meeting, posting a 72-54 win March 22, 2019. Oregon doesn't quite have the explosion from a single player that Liberty does, but its three top scorers each average at least 12 points per game.
If Florida advances to the quarterfinal game, it likely will do so with its defense. The Gators have the 30th-best adjusted defensive efficiency in the nation, according to KenPom, and held opponents to the 16th-lowest effective field goal percentage in the nation (45.9%). Fifth-year forward Colin Castleton is one of the top shot-blockers in the SEC, sending back three shots per game.
But those four teams all advancing isn't a given.
Experience among four unseeded teams
Liberty presents a challenge, but there's a chance that the Flames won't even be there for a second-round matchup with the Badgers should UW advance. Its first-round matchup is against Villanova (17-16), which is in its first season without Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright yet only a year removed from its last trip to the NCAA Tournament's Final Four.
New coach Kyle Neptune's Wildcats had a down season by Villanova standards, but there are still four players on the roster averaging at least 12 points. Redshirt junior forward Eric Dixon is one of the better interior players in the Big East, averaging 15.5 points to lead the Wildcats with 6.4 rebounds. The Wildcats had been on a roll late in the Big East schedule, winning three of their last four including back-to-back wins over Xavier and Creighton, both NCAA Tournament participants. They could be a sleeper to make it to Las Vegas.
Both UC Irvine and Central Florida also have NCAA Tournament experience that could help in the second-chance tournament. Both schools won a game in the 2019 tournament.
Players to watch
Darius McGhee, G, Liberty: He was named the ASUN Player of the Year for the third straight season. He broke his own program and ASUN record for 3-pointers made in a season with 153 3s on 41.1% shooting. His 22.7 points per game make him the top scorer in the bottom left portion of the bracket and one of the most dynamic scorers in the tournament.
Justin Moore, G, Villanova: Villanova might have been an NCAA Tournament team had he been healthy for the entire season. Moore suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season and only played in the Wildcats' final 13 games of the season. But he immediately emerged as one of Villanova's go-to scorers and stepped up over a strong five-game push to end the regular season. He scored at least 15 points six times in his 13 appearances, including a 25-point performance in a win over Xavier and a 23-point performance in a win at Seton Hall.
N'Faly Dante, C, Oregon: He is one of the most dominant bigs in the bottom left portion of the bracket, averaging 13.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He has 23 games this season with at least 10 points and hasn't attempted a 3-pointer all season. Dante has an ability to stuff the stat sheet, too, recording 12 multi-block games, including four-block and five-block performances.