Purdue Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin Badgers forward Tyler Wahl (5) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

 Samantha Madar

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball earned a No. 2 seed in the National Invitational Tournament, drawing a first-round matchup with Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion Bradley at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers were awarded a No. 3 seed in the bottom left bracket during the selection show, but the NIT released an updated bracket that swapped all No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the bracket.

