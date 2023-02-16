Pistons Celtics Basketball

Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla calls to his players during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

BOSTON — Upon being thrust suddenly as the Celtics’ interim head coach in September, in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension, uncertainty followed Joe Mazzulla.

Even as Mazzulla led the Celtics to the best start in the NBA, it persisted. The interim tag remained, and the cloud of Udoka and an unresolved situation loomed over him. In early November, when Udoka nearly left to become the coach of the Brooklyn Nets but ultimately stayed, Mazzulla brushed off any distractions it created, even if his future was undecided.

