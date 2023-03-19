Liberty Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn (23) shoots the ball against Liberty guard Isiah Warfield (3) in the second round NCAA college basketball game in the National Invitational Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison on Sunday.

 Samantha Madar

University of Wisconsin men’s basketball sophomore guard Chucky Hepburn liked the challenge.

Liberty guards Darius McGhee and Colin Porter were small, quick. Hepburn, whose job it was to chase around McGhee for most of the game, was at a disadvantage. So Hepburn used the advantage he had.

Tags

Recommended for you