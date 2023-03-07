The last practice was over before the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team left for Chicago and the Big Ten Tournament, and Chucky Hepburn looked locked in already for what’s to come.
The Badgers point guard was one of three players at a table answering reporters’ questions Tuesday afternoon, and he, Tyler Wahl and Connor Essegian sat with businesslike looks on their faces.
This, after all, is when the Badgers have to take care of business.
“In the postseason, you lose, you’re done,” Hepburn said. “We know what we have to do, and we’re just going to get it done.”
Hepburn and the Badgers have a first-round game against Ohio State at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the United Center. The sophomore finished the regular season with a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute at Minnesota and some solid contributions after a rough start.
That performance on Sunday showed how critical it is to the Badgers that Hepburn is on the court and in the moment. How he got there against the Gophers, however, involves some of the most frustrating moments of that game for him.
Hepburn was called for fouls on consecutive Minnesota possessions — one for a reach-in on Jamison Battle above the 3-point line and one when he got wedged on a Dawson Garcia ball screen and took the opponent to the floor.
His first half was over at the first media timeout just over four minutes into the game.
“I don’t think he was real happy when the second foul got called,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “And I wasn’t real happy, either. And he probably wasn’t real happy with what I said to him, with how he put himself in that position.”
There was a purpose to how Hepburn used his time on the bench. He said after the game that he studied plays from the sideline and noticed openings that he could exploit in the second half.
That’s what he did when opportunities arose. A steal led to a breakaway dunk to cap a 7-1 Badgers run to open the half. He hit the brakes on a drive to put a Minnesota defender out of position and made a left-handed shot from the lane.
He made a similar stop on a baseline drive, opening up a scoop shot that cut UW’s deficit to three. His pass to Steven Crowl set up an and-one that tied the game.
His assist to Connor Essegian on a cut to the rim helped put UW ahead. It was a big difference from little contribution in the first half to what he showed after the break, even before he hit the biggest shot of the game.
“He made a difference in that game, which was good to see,” Gard said.
Hepburn’s season has been much like the Badgers’ — full of promise at one turn and cause for head scratching at another. The ending on Sunday was in the first category and a boost for the All-Big Ten honorable mention selection.
He said he was able to create space with a step back and executed the last-minute shot he had been practicing during the lead-up to the Minnesota game.
“I felt like that was going in, no matter what,” Hepburn said.
That swagger is an important element of the game for a shooter who has had to deal with being on both sides of late-game shots. He hit the winner against Purdue last season to give the Badgers a share of the Big Ten title. But he also missed when he kept the last shot for himself in a tie game at Nebraska last month and saw potential go-ahead shots late in games against Northwestern and Rutgers hit the rim.
“As a player, you can’t be afraid of that moment because you’re probably going to miss more than you’re going to make over the course of your career,” Gard said. “It’s easy to judge and assess blame or whatever from the outside. But usually the people who are doing that have never been in those guys’ shoes, have never been there as an athlete, (don’t) understand what that’s like and how you have to move onto the next, make or miss.
“He’s a hero last March because he banks one in. They’re making T-shirts with his face on it and all that. And he misses a couple or we don’t get a couple games — it’s part of it. That’s part of the deal. You understand that when you sign up for it. That’s why you keep your circle really close and ignore all the irrelevant stuff from the outside.”
What’s relevant to Hepburn and the Badgers isn’t what has happened to date; it’s what is out there to come. By many accounts, they have work to do in Chicago to ensure an NCAA Tournament bid.
They have to get past Ohio State first on a business trip.
“We know Ohio State’s going to come looking to beat us first of all because we beat them the first time,” Hepburn said. “Second of all, if they lose they’re done. So they’re not going to want to just give it to us right away. We’ve just got to go in and play the game we know and I think we should win.”