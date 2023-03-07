Wisconsin Minnesota Basketball

Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn (23) drives past Minnesota guard Ta’Lon Cooper during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday in Minneapolis. Wisconsin won 71-67.

 Craig Lassig

The last practice was over before the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team left for Chicago and the Big Ten Tournament, and Chucky Hepburn looked locked in already for what’s to come.

The Badgers point guard was one of three players at a table answering reporters’ questions Tuesday afternoon, and he, Tyler Wahl and Connor Essegian sat with businesslike looks on their faces.

