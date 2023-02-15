Cardinals Gannon Hired Football

FILE - Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, on Oct. 31, 2021, in Detroit. The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to hire Gannon to be their next head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 14. 20243, because the deal hasn’t been completed. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

 Duane Burleson

The coordinators for the Super Bowl runner-up Philadelphia Eagles both landed first-time head coaching gigs 48 hours after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

DC Jonathan Gannon replaced Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona on Tuesday and OC Shane Steichen was hired in Indianapolis, succeeding interim head coach Jeff Saturday.