NCAA Championship Hockey

Wisconsin's Jesse Compher, center, holds up the national NCAA college hockey championship trophy while surrounded by teammates during a welcome home ceremony at LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Monday, March 20, 2023. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

 Amber Arnold

The bus ride back from Duluth, Minnesota, on Sunday night was a lively one for the newly crowned NCAA champions from the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

The comparative quiet that Mark and Leslie Johnson enjoyed in their car ride home ahead of the bus was broken by seconds of disbelief in what they witnessed hours before.

Tags

Recommended for you