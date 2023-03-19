NCAA Fairleigh Dickinson Florida Atlantic Basketball

Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis (1) heads up court after a steal in front of Fairleigh Dickinson guard Heru Bligen (3) in the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men’s NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday.

 Michael Conroy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Johnell Davis scored 29 points, Alijah Martin added 14 and Florida Atlantic ended Fairleigh Dickinson’s magical moment by outlasting the No. 16 seed 78-70 on Sunday night in the NCAA Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Owls (33-3) needed everything they had to put away the Knights (21-16), who stunned top-seeded Purdue on Friday night in just the second 16-over-1 upset i n men’s tournament history.

