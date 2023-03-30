Junior Jordan Davis entered the transfer portal Thursday after a season in an expanded role for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, Lee Sports Wisconsin confirmed.
Davis, whose minutes jumped from 6.5 per game in his sophomore season to 20.6 this season, began the season in the starting lineup but was replaced by freshman Connor Essegian in January. Davis started the Badgers’ first 18 games before earning two additional starts following a facial injury to junior guard Max Klesmit. Davis finished with averages of 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds this season.
Davis, a La Crosse Central High School graduate, committed to UW with his twin brother, Johnny, in June 2019. Johnny Davis emerged as a star for the Badgers, playing his way into an eventual NBA lottery draft pick and the Big Ten Conference Player of the Year award during his sophomore season. Johnny was selected with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards.
Jordan Davis remained with the Badgers for the 2022-23 season, emerging as a solid scoring option and defender for UW. But his role decreased after being replaced in the starting lineup.
Jordan Davis played at least 20 minutes in a game twice in his final 10 games at UW and was held to just seven minutes in UW’s regular-season finale at Minnesota. He did spark the Badgers in 19 minutes off the bench against Oregon in the Badgers’ National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal, scoring six points and pulling in eight rebounds.
Jordan Davis’ departure leaves the Badgers with as many as three open scholarships for the 2023-24 season. UW has three incoming freshmen signed to its 2023 recruiting class and is expected to be active in the transfer portal.