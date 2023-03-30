Iowa Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Jordan Davis (2) against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

 Andy Manis

Junior Jordan Davis entered the transfer portal Thursday after a season in an expanded role for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, Lee Sports Wisconsin confirmed.

Davis, whose minutes jumped from 6.5 per game in his sophomore season to 20.6 this season, began the season in the starting lineup but was replaced by freshman Connor Essegian in January. Davis started the Badgers’ first 18 games before earning two additional starts following a facial injury to junior guard Max Klesmit. Davis finished with averages of 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds this season.

