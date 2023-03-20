MAAC Marist Iona Basketball

Iona head coach Rick Pitino calls out during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Marist in the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Atlantic City N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Pitino is back in the Big East Conference.

St. John’s hired the Hall of Fame coach Monday to boost a storied program that’s been mired in mediocrity for much of this century.