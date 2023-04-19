NFL Combine Football

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings

GREEN BAY — The last time the Green Bay Packers found themselves in this predicament — on the cusp of trading their multiple NFL MVP-winning, surefire first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to the New York Jets and transitioning to a former first-round pick who’d spent three years as an understudy — the organization didn’t have an established, veteran backup option for their starting newbie.

That, of course, was in 2008, when Brett Favre had (temporarily) retired and 2005 first-round pick Aaron Rodgers had ascended to the starting job.