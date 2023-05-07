Big Ten Spring Wrap Football

FILE - Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches his players during an NCAA college football spring practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Fickell is in his first year at Wisconsin, where the offense is changing from its traditional ground-based system to the Air Raid under new coordinator Phil Longo. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

 Samantha Madar

Luke Fickell's got tough decisions in front of him as he enters his first summer as the University of Wisconsin football coach.

He has his first off-field legal issues to deal with in Madison after receiver Markus Allen was arrested on April 29 for concealed carry of a firearm while intoxicated, and a 2018 sexual assault charge against safety Kamo'i Latu resurfaced after Latu settled a civil suit stemming from the allegation. But Fickell also has a different problem looming with his roster for his first UW team.