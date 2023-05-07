FILE - Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell watches his players during an NCAA college football spring practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Fickell is in his first year at Wisconsin, where the offense is changing from its traditional ground-based system to the Air Raid under new coordinator Phil Longo. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Luke Fickell's got tough decisions in front of him as he enters his first summer as the University of Wisconsin football coach.
He has his first off-field legal issues to deal with in Madison after receiver Markus Allen was arrested on April 29 for concealed carry of a firearm while intoxicated, and a 2018 sexual assault charge against safety Kamo'i Latu resurfaced after Latu settled a civil suit stemming from the allegation. But Fickell also has a different problem looming with his roster for his first UW team.
The transfer portal is closed again, with players in the FBS having until April 30 to put their names on the market. UW had six players leave since spring practices started in late March — running back Julius Davis, linebacker Spencer Lytle, kicker Vito Calvaruso, and cornerbacks Al Ashford III, Avyonne Jones and A'Khoury Lyde. However, those moves weren't enough to get the Badgers under the 85-scholarship limit dictated by the NCAA.
BadgerExtra's count of the program's scholarship distribution has the team allocating 86 scholarships when including the incoming freshmen in the recruiting class. The program has been courting transfer cornerbacks to join the team, and position coach Paul Haynes said the goal is to find players to bolster the group's numbers between the freshmen in the room and the upperclassmen who are projected the start.
UW is also looking into the portal for a punter after coaches didn't see the consistency they'd hoped from Jack Van Dyke and Gavin Meyers during spring practices.
The program does not have scholarships available at present to offer to their targets in the portal.
It's not as simple as Fickell pulling scholarships from players on the roster. The Big Ten passed a rule in 2014 that states athletes' scholarships will be granted for their entire term of enrollment, as long as they remain in good standing with the school and program. In practice, the rule has meant that if an athlete begins their career on scholarship and stays in good standing, that scholarship will run for at least four years.
However, there are a few ways that UW could free up some scholarships.
Fickell may end up pulling Allen's scholarship depending on the outcome of his arrest. He could choose to take away scholarships from players who began their careers as walk-ons. Some players who fit that description include linebacker Tatum Grass and tight ends Jack Eschenbach and Riley Nowakowski. Eschenbach and Grass received their scholarships from former coach Paul Chryst and his staff, but Nowakowski got his from Fickell's crew this spring, and a program spokesperson has not answered BadgerExtra's inquiry into the details of Nowakowski's scholarship.
One notion for altering scholarship numbers that fans have pondered is having players' school expenses paid by NIL earnings through The Varsity Collective. However, pulling a scholarship is a process that has to be vetted by the athletic department. Creating artificial reasons to put an athlete in bad standing to take a scholarship amounts to a form of fraud that doesn't hold up to the department's code of conduct for coaches.
However, there's nothing to stop a transfer from accepting a walk-on spot at UW and earning NIL money to cover tuition costs.
Another option UW has to get scholarships back would be making a player or players medical disqualifications. By NCAA rule, players who are deemed medically disqualified cannot play their sport again, but they continue to receive their scholarship money while not counting against the team's limit of 85.
However, a lesser-known NCAA rule could allow Fickell to reshape his roster this summer. In an entry titled "Aid After Departure of Head Coach," coaches in their first year at a program are permitted to not invite players back to the team, but the player can keep his scholarship if they stop playing and continuing studying at the institution. In these instances, the player doesn't count against the scholarship limit.
UW coaches had exit interviews with players after spring practices in which conversations about players' statuses occurred. The lack of a large-scale exit from the program suggests that Fickell didn't utilize the first-year bylaw to a great degree, however a player who takes the offer to end their career and continue their studies is under no obligation to announce that decision.
The program under Chryst typically released their fall camp roster in late July, but that timeframe could change under Fickell.