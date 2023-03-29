Mar. 29—There's no way around it, the University of Wisconsin women's basketball team had its fair share of struggles this season.
At one point the Badgers lost 10 of 11 games, including a stretch of seven straight defeats, and finished under .500 for the 12th consecutive season. By the end however, there was a lot of good to go with the bad.
UW won its most Big Ten Conference games — six — since the 2010-11 team finished 10-6 in league play and 16-15. The program also produced its first three-game winning streak in conference play in over a decade, closing the regular season with wins over Rutgers, Northwestern and Michigan to finish 6-12 against Big Ten competition and 11-19.
The Badgers' 78-70 win in their regular-season finale against the Wolverines, then ranked No. 12, was UW's first in the series since 2014 and first against a top-15 team since 2021. It also gave the Badgers their first bye in the Big Ten Conference Tournament since 2009-10, the last time UW reached the NCAA Tournament.
"Things finally came together where we were missing a little something earlier in the year in those close games or fourth quarters," coach Marisa Moseley said. "It felt really good in the gym at practice, it felt really good in the game and I think we were all much more locked in and understanding what we're capable of doing."
The season didn't end the way the Badgers were hoping as the fell to Purdue 57-55 on a last-second 3-pointer in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. As gut-wrenching as the season-ending loss was, Moseley is filled with optimism about where the program can go from here.
"We set records and did things that haven't been done in a long time, so those were all positives. I think we all were now understanding, and for our younger guys who played so many minutes, what it takes to win," Moseley said. "Them understanding what it takes to win, how hard this is and how challenging it is to win in the Big Ten, period.
"I told them, 'There has to be a fire burning inside your belly now. If you want something more, you have to do something different.'"
Here are three keys to how Wisconsin plans to capitalize on its late-season charge.
Expand on efficiency
Turnovers, transition defense and offensive slumps were three of the biggest thorns in the side of the Badgers throughout the season.
By the end of the year, however, UW appeared to have cleaned up all of those areas. The Badgers won the turnover battle in four of their final six games, finishing strong with just a dozen giveaways in the senior day win over Michigan.
UW also held three of its final six opponents to single digits in fast-break points, limiting Michigan to four and rival Minnesota to three in a 76-70 win on Feb. 11.
"We were really locked in and efficient," Moseley said. "Our double-teams were right there on the catch, our rotations out of that were really good and our transition defense; we were able to get back, contain and not give up easy buckets."
The Badgers' offensive efficiency helped spur things along, too. UW shot 40% or better from the field in seven of its final 12 games, including 56.4% in an 88-62 romp over Rutgers on Feb. 20.
It wasn't just in the paint either, though UW made at least 20 2-point field goals in its final 10 games. The Badgers also made at least eight 3-pointers in seven of their final eight games, with a high-water mark of 11 against the Scarlet Knights.
"It was shooting a high percentage from 3 and then being able to throw the ball inside to Serah (Williams)," Moseley said, "not being one dimensional."
Explore the transfer portal
The Badgers currently have a number of roster spots to fill following both in-season and postseason departures.
Senior Sydney Hilliard and freshman Savannah White left the program mid-season, while seniors Sara Stapleton and Julie Pospisilova, as well as grad transfer Avery LaBarbera, don't intend to return next season. Meanwhile, freshman Mary Ferrito and sophomore Krystyna Ellew have entered the transfer portal, and freshman Tessa Towers remains away from the team on a leave of absence due to personal reasons.
The big news Wednesday was Beaver Dam native Maty Wilke entered the transfer portal. The freshman made a strong debut after missing last season to recover from a torn ACL that she suffered her senior year at Beaver Dam. She averaged 11.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
With the openings, Moseley will likely be very active in the transfer portal. She's made the most of it in her first two seasons with the Badgers.
Katie Nelson followed Moseley to Madison from Boston University for her graduate transfer season in 2021-22, averaging 8.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 29 starts.
Nelson, who remained on staff as a graduate assistant this past season, dished out a team-high 112 assists and logged 1,111 minutes, the only Badger to break the 1,000-minute mark. Moseley brought in another strong guard this season, with LaBarbera inserting herself into the UW starting lineup.
LaBarbera, the reigning Patriot League Player of the Year, started all 30 games this season, averaging 11.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while playing a team-high 34.7 minutes per game. Nelson and LaBarbera set a high bar but it's one that Moseley is remaining realistic about matching in this year's portal.
"You have to see what's available and I'm not sure if it will be an Avery or a Katie type of player," she said. "I think we're just going to try to find the best player who can help lead the team."
A big attribute Moseley said she's looking for is "more athleticism, especially on the defensive end." Most importantly, however, she wants to ensure the program is confident with whomever they add into the fold.
"The last thing you want is for the locker room to get messed up because you bring in the wrong person," she said.
Continue to cultivate camaraderie
Whichever transfers join the Badgers will enter alongside a promising four-player recruiting class. Incoming freshman Imbie Jones helped lead Garfield to the Washington State Class 3A state title, while D'Yanis Jimenez powered Charlotte, Florida's Class 6A state runner-up finish with a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
In Ohio, forward Tessa Grady helped lead Dublin Coffman to a Division 1 Region 3 district championship, while guard Leena Patibandla's Canton Jackson reached the Division 1 Region 1 district finals.
Moseley said she's "excited to see what they can do," speaking of the foursome, especially after the work done by this year's freshman class. Serah Williams was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times and named to the league's All-Freshman team both by the coaches and the media after averaging 12.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game with a team-high 58 blocks in her debut season.
Fellow freshman Sania Copeland became a key contributor off the bench late in the year. She averaged 2.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 15.9 minutes per game, and in 23 contests had 17 steals.
"They're young and for them to come in and assert themselves was really cool," Moseley said.
Williams started 30 of the 31 games she played and will be joined by fellow returning starter Brooke Schramek, while Halle Douglass is also set to return after losing most of the season to a torn ACL suffered just five games into her junior year.
It's a core Moseley hopes to build the program's improving culture around, and she's already noticed positive growth since the season ended and before the team went on spring break from March 11-19.
"There were all these kids decked out in the weight room; hanging out, wanting to get a lift in. That is the type of culture we're trying to build," she said. "We want people to be around. If you have school work, great, but there are plenty of times you don't have to just go back to your dorm room.
"You can come to the office and hang out, you can go to the weight room, and you can really form these strong bonds."