APTOPIX NCAA UConn Gonzaga Basketball

UConn head coach Dan Hurley celebrates after cutting down the netting from the 82-54 win against Gonzaga of an Elite 8 college basketball game in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Before every home game, UConn's hype man gets on his microphone and greets the crowd with, “Welcome to the basketball capital of the Wooooorrrrld!”

With four men's NCAA championship banners hanging from the ceiling at Gampel Pavilion along with 11 women's banners, it's not an entirely empty brag.