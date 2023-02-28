Indiana Iowa Basketball

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 86-85. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The final day of a top-notch regular season in the Big Ten featured a last-second 3-pointer by the best player in the league that stopped the first-place team's 14-game winning streak.

If Iowa's victory over Indiana on Caitlin Clark's catch-and-shoot winner from the wing was any indication of the current quality of the competition, the conference tournament in Minneapolis this week will be quite the show.

Tags

Recommended for you