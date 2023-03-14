Patriots Packers Football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard catches a pass ahead of New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, left, during the second half on Sunday in Green Bay.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — As the world continues to wait on word from Aaron Rodgers, the Jets added one of his friends to the roster.

The Jets have agreed on a four-year, $44 million deal with former Packers receiver Allen Lazard, according to sources. Jordan Schultz of The Score was the first to report Lazard’s contract terms with the Jets.