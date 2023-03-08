ACC Wake Forest Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim watches during their loss against Wake Forest in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

 Chris Carlson

Jim Boeheim enrolled at Syracuse in 1962. Played there until 1966. Started coaching there in 1969. Took over the program as head coach in 1976.

Put simply, he was Syracuse basketball.