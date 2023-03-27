Greg Gard was straddling two seasons on Friday, a delicate but necessary dance for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball coach.

While UW was preparing to play North Texas in a semifinal of the National Invitation Tournament — the Badgers (20-14) will face the Mean Green (29-7) Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas — Gard and his staff were hosting a prospect from the NCAA transfer portal on a visit to campus.

Tags

Recommended for you