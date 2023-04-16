ALTOONA – Austin John prefers the marathon but does all right in the 10K, too.
John took advantage of a limited field of runners to win the Indianhead Track Club’ s revival of the Spring Fever 10K Saturday morning on a course out of Hobbs Arena, west on the bike trail and back.
Sharing the glory was Jennifer Reeves, former winner back on the podium as the women’s leader.
John, a 27-year old local CPA, made it a one-man show by cruising through the course in 38 minutes, 12 seconds, finishing well ahead of runner-up Rich Mayne, a 59-year- old from Chippewa Falls who finished in 40:53.
“Being a CPA behind a desk, I’ve just got to get out and get some fresh air,” said John, a UW-Eau Claire graduate who did not run in college. “I really like the marathon and I’m qualified for Boston next year.”
Rounding out the top five were Jesse Rogsted, Eau Claire, 42:17; Cody Buckli, Wausau, 42:36 And Dilin Fennell, Chippewa Falls, 43:21.
Reeves finished sixth overall in 46:07, ahead of second female Taylor Jagger, 20-year old from Eleva, who was second with a time of 47:43.
“It was hilly, an honest course,” said Reeves, 38 and the mother of three young children. “I live in Altoona so I’m familiar with things but it was a long run for my age. And I’ve got these three little ones to take care of.”
Closing out the top five women were Colleen O’Leary,48:20; Ashley Gospodar, 49:05 and Ashley Stokely, 49:57, all from Eau Claire.