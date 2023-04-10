Masters Golf

Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm is a Masters champion, and he can say he saw this coming based on the message in a fortune cookie from a Chinese fast-food chain nearly 10 years ago.

Rahm was starting his sophomore year at Arizona State when he cracked open the fortune that read: “Your talents will be recognized and suitably rewarded.” He took to Twitter to share the message with his coach, Tim Mickelson, and wrote, “I am gonna win the masters!”