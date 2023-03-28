NCAA Miami LSU Basketball

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey yells during the first half of an Elite 8 college basketball game against Miami in the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

 Mic Smith

DALLAS (AP) — Kim Mulkey is returning to Texas for another Final Four, keenly aware that her LSU Tigers will play a short road trip from the school she made synonymous with women's basketball.

Mulkey is the third coach to take multiple schools to the Final Four, doing so in her second season back in her home state of Louisiana after leading Baylor to the national semifinals four times in 21 seasons.