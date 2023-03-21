Guaranteed Rate Bowl Football

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell during the second half of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Phoenix. Wisconsin 24-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

Luke Fickell is still in the honeymoon phase with the University of Wisconsin football program.

He's seen the excitement inside and outside the program grow in anticipation for this week, when the Badgers will begin spring practices. Those practices are part of the third phase in the offseason program that Fickell and his staff installed — the first was about seven weeks of strength and speed training, and the second was more workouts along with field drills that gave players an introduction to the coaches' new systems.

Tags

Recommended for you