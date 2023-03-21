NCAA Duke Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic, left, forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) and guard Josiah-Jordan James, right, react after a play during the second half of a second-round college basketball game against Duke in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes once took a team to watch a rugby match in Australia and loved what he saw.

Despite what Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May says, that sport isn't the Tennessee coach's guide for the rugged style his Volunteers bring to the basketball court.

Tags

Recommended for you