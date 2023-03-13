BEast Villanova UConn Basketball

UConn's Dorka Juhasz (14) shoots over Villanova's Zanai Jones (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the finals of the Big East Conference tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

 Jessica Hill

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — When star guard Paige Bueckers went down with a season-ending knee injury last August, UConn went searching far and wide for a late addition to its roster.

The Huskies found one overseas in Inês Bettencourt, a point guard from Portugal’s mid-Atlantic Azores Islands. An assistant coach had noticed her playing at the Division B U18 European Championships.