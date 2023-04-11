Wisconsin Hastings Hockey

New Wisconsin men's NCAA college hockey head coach Mike Hastings speaks during a welcome event for him at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Monday, April 3, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

 Samantha Madar

Mike Hastings' top assistant at Minnesota State is coming with him to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.

Todd Knott will be the Badgers' associate head coach, the school announced Monday. He turned down an opportunity to succeed Hastings as Minnesota State's head coach and instead will be second in command with the Badgers.

