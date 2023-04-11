New Wisconsin men's NCAA college hockey head coach Mike Hastings speaks during a welcome event for him at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Monday, April 3, 2023. (Samantha Madar/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
Mike Hastings' top assistant at Minnesota State is coming with him to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team.
Todd Knott will be the Badgers' associate head coach, the school announced Monday. He turned down an opportunity to succeed Hastings as Minnesota State's head coach and instead will be second in command with the Badgers.
"He's somebody that I think is outstanding at what he does, whether that's in a hockey rink or in a community or even what he is as a father, a husband," Hastings said at his UW introduction event last Monday. "I've got an awful lot of respect for him."
Knott worked with Hastings for the last 11 seasons at Minnesota State, where they won eight conference regular-season championships and appeared in the NCAA Tournament eight times. Knott preceded Hastings' arrival in Mankato by three years and previously was a coach in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines and Sioux City.
Another former Sioux City coach with connections to the Badgers filled the job Hastings had at Minnesota State. Luke Strand, an Eau Claire native and UW's associate head coach in 2015-16, got his first Division I head coaching job on Monday when he was named to the top job with the Mavericks.
Knott was named this year's winner of the Terry Flanagan Award, presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association to an assistant coach to recognize his career body of work.
He was college hockey's top recruiter in a poll of coaches, scouts, agents and junior hockey executives conducted last fall by The Athletic.
There's still uncertainty over the future on staff for Andy Brandt, who joined as assistant coach in 2022 and was maintained during the transition after Tony Granato was fired on March 6.
And UW has to hire a new director of hockey operations. Luke Regner, who has been in that position at Minnesota State since 2019, is a 2017 UW alumnus who worked with the men's hockey team while he was in school.