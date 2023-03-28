NCAA Political Stances Basketball

FILE- A basketball with an NCAA logo and a Title IX inscription rests on a rack before a First Four game between Illinois and Mississippi State at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. The NCAA, the organization that governs college athletics, was once at the forefront of hot-button issues such as the Confederate flag and transgender rights. But that stance evolved quickly as one Republican-controlled state after another rushed to pass laws that on everything from abortion to transgender rights. The NCAA’s new approach came into sharper focus this week as Texas prepares to host both the men’s and women’s Final Four. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina, File)

The NCAA has taken a seat on the bench in the political game.

The organization that governs college athletics was once at the forefront of hot-button issues such as the Confederate flag and transgender rights.