Minnesota Plitzuweit Basketball

University of Minnesota Athletic Director Mark Coyle, left, introduces Dawn Plitzuweit, the schools new women's NCAA college basketball head coach, during a press conference in Minneapolis, Monday, March 20, 2023. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

 Elizabeth Flores

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four Minnesota freshmen recruited by Lindsay Whalen all decided their loyalty to the home-state program was stronger than the disappointment of seeing their leader — and Gophers legend — depart.

Now that they've got a new head coach, Amaya Battle, Mara Braun, Nia Holloway and Mallory Heyer are feeling even better about staying.

Tags

Recommended for you