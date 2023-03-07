NFL Combine Football

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL teams might have considered Zay Flowers a one-dimensional wide receiver a decade or two ago.

Today, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound former Boston College star understands he cannot rely solely on his 4.42-second speed to make plays. He must be a more complete player.