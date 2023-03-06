Falcons Ridley Suspended Football

FILE - Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL reinstated suspended receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday, March 6, 2023, clearing the way for him to join his new team in Jacksonville. The league said Ridley, who had been suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, is eligible to participate in all team activities beginning immediately. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

 Adam Hunger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL reinstated suspended receiver Calvin Ridley on Monday, clearing the way for him to join his new team in Jacksonville.

The league said Ridley, who had been suspended indefinitely since March 2022 for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, is eligible to participate in all team activities beginning immediately. He is expected to join the Jaguars for offseason workouts beginning April 17.