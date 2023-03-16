NCAA Texas A M CC Alabama Basketball

Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) last in a basket against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama buried Texas A&M-Corpus Christi under an early 3-point onslaught, launching the NCAA Tournament’s top seed to a 96-75 first-round romp on Thursday even with star freshman Brandon Miller going scoreless.

The Crimson Tide (30-5) set aside their off-court distractions and buried 10 first-half 3s in a predictably easy win over the 16th-seeded Islanders (24-11) at Legacy Arena, less than an hour from campus.

