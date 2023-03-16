APTOPIX NCAA Furman Virginia Basketball

Furman guard Mike Bothwell, right, gets emotional after their win against Virginia in a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. Furman beat Virginia 68-67. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kihei Clark sat in the locker room watching video on his phone, trying to figure out how Virginia could have avoided another early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

Five years to the day after losing as a No. 1 seed to 16th-seeded UMBC, the Cavaliers were eliminated in the first round as the higher-seeded team again Thursday — this time, falling 68-67 to 13th-seeded Furman.

Tags

Recommended for you