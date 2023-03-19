NCAA Kansas State Kentucky Basketball

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell celebrates after scoring against Kentucky during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Markquis Nowell never lost faith, not when Kansas State had hardly anyone left on the roster for a new coach nor when the Wildcats were picked last in the Big 12.

“He always believed," coach Jerome Tang said, “And he helped me believe.”

