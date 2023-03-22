NCAA Princeton Missouri Basketball

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) drives against Missouri guard Sean East II (55) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, March 18, 2023. Princeton won 78-63. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

 Randall Benton

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan spent his first three college seasons enduring one disappointment after another.

Reaching the NCAA Tournament and advancing to the Sweet 16 made it all worthwhile.

