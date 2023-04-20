Penn State Compensating Athletes Football

FILE - Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) celebrates a touchdown by Mitchell Tinsley during the first half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif. Penn State coach James Franklin believes major college football players will inevitably be paid, and the sooner it happens the better it will be for all involved with the sport. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 Mark J. Terrill

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State coach James Franklin believes major college football players will inevitably be paid and the sooner it happens the better it will be for all involved with the sport.

In an interview this week with The Associated Press, Franklin said that while college sports leaders are focused on finding ways to regulate how athletes are compensated for use of their name, image and likeness, a bigger change is on the horizon.